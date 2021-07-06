The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US heatwave pushes agricultural workers to work at night: 'Even so, it's horrible'

The heatwave that has engulfed the northwest region of North America since June 26 has had a particular impact on agricultural workers, who usually work under the heat of the sun. Many of them have had to start working during the night to avoid the worst of the heat, as shown in videos shared on social media. The heat has increased the risk for these workers, many of whom already work in unsafe conditions, says one union. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210706-heatwave-united-states-washington-agricultural-workers

