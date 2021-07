Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:24 Hits: 4

Canada named Mary Simon on Tuesday as its first indigenous governor general -- Queen Elizabeth II's official representative in the Commonwealth country -- as the nation faces a reckoning with its colonial history.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210706-canada-names-inuit-rights-advocate-mary-simon-as-first-indigenous-governor-general