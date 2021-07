Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 19:58 Hits: 6

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Morocco international defender Achraf Hakimi from Italian Serie A side Inter Milan on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

