Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 17:58 Hits: 4

BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will appoint Andre Mendonca, the current attorney general and a conservative ally, to the Supreme Court, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/07/bolsonaro-to-appoint-conservative-ally-to-brazil-top-court---sources