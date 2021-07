Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:20 Hits: 7

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has loosened restrictions on arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, government sources said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at easing diplomatic tensions with the two Gulf states. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/07/italy-eases-curbs-on-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia-and-uae