Tuesday, 06 July 2021

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man believed to be Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has been shot and seriously wounded on a street in Amsterdam, newspaper Parool reported on Tuesday, adding he had been taken to hospital. Read full story

