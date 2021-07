Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 12:45 Hits: 0

JERUSALEM: Israel is in talks with other countries about a deal to unload its surplus of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines, doses of which are due to expire by the end of the month, a health ministry official said on Sunday (Jul 4). Hezi Levi, the ministry's director-general, did not provide ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-negotiate-covid-19-vaccine-surplus-donate-15154010