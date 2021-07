Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 18:14 Hits: 0

Greece's vaccinations committee said on Monday (Jul 5) it recommended inoculating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 as part of efforts to increase the country's protection against the coronavirus and its variants.

