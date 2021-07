Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 19:56 Hits: 0

The 23 members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers cancelled a meeting scheduled on Monday (Jul 5) that was supposed to overcome an impasse over crude output levels.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/opec-postpones-meeting-to-end-oil-output-impasse-no-new-date-set-15158596