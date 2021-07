Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

A former top executive of a Honduran construction firm was found guilty on Monday (Jul 5) of being a collaborator in the 2016 murder of indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres, a judge said in a court ruling.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/honduran-judge-finds-construction-executive-guilty-in-activist-s-15161724