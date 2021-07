Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 20:11 Hits: 1

LGBTQ activists in Georgia said on Monday (Jul 5) they had been forced to cancel a planned Pride march, as protesters assaulted activists and journalists and clashed with police hours after the prime minister denounced the event.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/georgia-lgbtq-activists-cancel-pride-march-after-clashes-15160128