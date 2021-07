Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 21:39 Hits: 0

Restrictions on civic space in Venezuela remain a cause for concern, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/restriction-of-civic-space-in-venezuela-is-worrying--says-un-human-rights-chief-15162546