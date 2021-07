Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 23:38 Hits: 1

People took to the streets of Spain's biggest cities on Monday evening (Jul 5) to express their anger at the death of a man in a suspected homophobic attack at the weekend.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/protests-in-spain-against-suspected-lgbt-hate-crime-15162648