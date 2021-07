Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 01:22 Hits: 1

KABUL: The Taliban plan to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government side as soon as next month, a spokesman for the insurgents said even as they make major territorial gains in the breach left by departing foreign forces. Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled into ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/taliban-aim-to-present-written-peace-plan-at-talks-as-soon-as-15161260