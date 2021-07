Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 1

WELLINGTON: New Zealand recorded its hottest June on record as temperatures continued to soar in a pattern consistent with global warming, a government scientific agency said on Tuesday (Jul 6). Daily temperatures averaged 10.6 degrees Celsius - 1.9 degrees Celsius above average despite a cold ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/climate-change-link-as-new-zealand-records-warmest-june-15163444