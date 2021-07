Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:26 Hits: 1

BANGKOK: Customs officials in Thailand made their biggest seizure of heroin this year, about 315kg worth up to 944 million baht (US$29 million), bringing the total confiscated so far this year to 2 tonnes, officials said on Tuesday (Jul 6). They did not say where the drugs originated, but the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/thailand-seizes-315kg-heroin-bound-for-australia-us-29-million-15166130