Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 17:58 Hits: 3

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Jul 6) urged political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in "technology blockades", an allusion to the United States which views China as its strategic competitor.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-s-xi-takes-dig-at-us-in-speech-to-political-parties-around-world-15167066