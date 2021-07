Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:12 Hits: 5

Afghan authorities on Tuesday deployed hundreds of commandos and pro-government militiamen to counter the Taliban's blistering offensive in the north, that has seen more than 1,000 government troops flee into neighbouring Tajikistan.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/afghan-forces-vow-to-retake-districts-lost-to-taliban-15165102