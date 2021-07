Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Newton is often remembered as an isolated thinker. But in actuality, he lived a larger life in the heart of Britain’s biggest city.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0706/Isaac-Newton-s-forgotten-years-as-a-cosmopolitan-Londoner?icid=rss