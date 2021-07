Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 10:34 Hits: 0

Now that vaccine hesitancy has emerged as a major threat to achieving herd immunity, public authorities might be tempted to crack down on the conspiracy theories that are fueling it. But before they do, they should revisit John Stuart Mill's famous defense of free speech.

