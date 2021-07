Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 08:18 Hits: 0

The pandemic is a stark reminder that gender is a powerful, deep-rooted, and universal social determinant of health. Ushering in the healthier societies we seek requires viewing gender equality as a public good.

