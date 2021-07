Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 11:19 Hits: 3

As the global economy emerges from the COVID-19 shock, systemically important central banks are faced with the unenviable task of deciding when and how quickly to phase out extraordinary stimulus measures. While there is no easy answer, there are clear criteria for maintaining policy credibility.

