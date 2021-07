Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:32 Hits: 6

The post-pandemic rebuilding period must feature ambitious investments in the physical, organizational, and social infrastructure needed to ensure universal health coverage. Governments have a historic opportunity to place health at the center of all policymaking, where it belongs.

