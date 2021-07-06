Human Rights Investigators Probe Deadly Colombian Government Crackdown on Protests

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:46 Hits: 5

An international human rights commission has arrived in Colombia to investigate the right-wing government’s brutal crackdown on protesters after a general strike was called in April. More than 80 people have died since the protests began, with many killed by police and paramilitary forces. We go to Bogotá to speak with Mario Murillo, an award-winning journalist and professor who has closely reported on Colombia for decades and says the current round of violence is “a continuation” of a right-wing backlash to the 2016 peace accords between the government and FARC guerrillas, which ended more than 50 years of conflict. Murillo says right-wing forces have worked since the signing of that agreement “to completely derail that peace process” and crush social movements.

