Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 11:29 Hits: 5

The anti-Islam populist was convicted of discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-court-upholds-geert-wilders-discrimination-conviction/a-58176080?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf