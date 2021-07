Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 10:25 Hits: 5

Hundreds of Swedish supermarkets remained shut Tuesday after a major cyberattack that has crippled hundreds of companies worldwide for the past four days, with the perpetrators demanding $70 million in bitcoin to undo the damage.

