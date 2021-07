Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 08:15 Hits: 6

Austria's former vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, allegedly accepted donations in exchange for directing public funds. An investigation into Strache was opened after the 'Ibizagate' video scandal broke in 2019.

