Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 08:21 Hits: 6

An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210706-russian-plane-with-28-on-board-crashes-into-sea