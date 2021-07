Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 08:47 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes to hold the opening round of nuclear strategic stability talks with the United States this month, RIA news agency quoted deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday. Read full story

