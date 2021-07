Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 06:56 Hits: 8

Russia strongly supports the Southeast Asian diplomatic effort to end the crisis in Myanmar and has conveyed similar messages to the country's military leadership, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (Jul 6).

