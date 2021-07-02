Record 121°F Temperature Devastates Canadian Village

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 21:13 Hits: 0

Canadian authorities reported on Friday it had received notifications of two deaths during the blaze in Lytton village, Northeast of Vancouver, yet police have not been able to access the site because the area is still "unsafe to attend."

The fires erupted on Wednesday after temperatures topped 121°F (49.5° C) Tuesday at the peak of the heatwave, the hottest temperature on record in Canada. At least 1000 people fled from the village on short notice but security forces have been unable to access it, although they are searching for victims in nearby areas.

UPDATE: The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the wildfire southwest of Deka Lake (C41102), which is estimated to be 200ha. pic.twitter.com/kq5f9rNoZ1 July 2, 2021

"We do know there are some people who are unaccounted for," British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said. This acknowledgement occurs as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to help tackle the crisis.

According to the Wildfire Service currently, 106 fires are burning in British Columbia, 58 of them since June 30. On Tuesday authorities reported 230 deaths since June 25. British Columbia Premier John Horgan explained that 29,000 lightning strikes in the last day have sparked several of the ongoing and uncontrollable wildfires.

