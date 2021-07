Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 03:37 Hits: 4

Egyptian officials are set to release the Panama-flagged Ever Given ship at a special ceremony following a deal with the ship's owners and insurers. The vessel was seized after it had blocked the Suez Canal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ever-given-ship-that-blocked-suez-canal-to-be-released/a-58158033?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf