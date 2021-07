Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 22:19 Hits: 3

The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.

