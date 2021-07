Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 06:18 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: Students going abroad who have not reached the age of 18 when they receive their vaccination appointments can still be innoculated, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/05/khairy-students-under-18-going-overseas-can-still-be-vaccinated-but-guardians-must-sign-consent-forms