Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 06:30 Hits: 4

TOKYO: Japanese shares slipped on Monday, with the Nikkei hitting a two-week low, failing to gain a boost from a Wall Street rally after strong U.S. jobs data, as rising COVID-19 infections in Japan and elsewhere hurt cyclical shares. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/07/05/nikkei-hits-2-week-low-as-virus-political-concerns-outweigh-wall-street-boost