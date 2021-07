Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 01:09 Hits: 3

NEW YORK: Americans marked their nation’s 245th birthday on Sunday (Jul 4) with fireworks that may look brighter, hot dogs that may taste juicier and marching bands that may sound jauntier after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year. As always ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/americans-july-fourth-festivities-sparkle-after-covid-19-15156152