The Philippines Reports 45 Casualties in C-130 Hercules Crash

Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021

On Sunday, Philippines' Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that at least 45 people were killed and 53 were injured after the crash of a C-130 Hercules military airplane on Jolo Island.

The C-130 Hercules was carrying at least 96 people, most of whom were military personnel.

At least two of the deceased people were civilians. Emergency response teams have rescued 17 survivors who were admitted to a military hospital in the region.

Lorenzana announced that the entire Black Hawk fleet would temporarily stay on the ground until an investigation on the incident is completed.

VIDEO: At least 17 confirmed dead after C-130 military transport aircraft crashes near #Patikul, in Sulu province, #Philippines ���� pic.twitter.com/CjVCEEaEsZ July 4, 2021

The aircraft was performing the landing maneuver at an airfield on Jolo Island when it overshot the runway and failed to regain altitude around 11:30 local time.

The airplane was acquired by the Philippines through a military assistance agreement with the U.S.

In June, six people died in an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter crash during a training mission near Clark military airbase in Manila.

Heavy Monsoon Rain Cause Death Across Asia pic.twitter.com/3JjjWZjree August 21, 2020

