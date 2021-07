Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 19:55 Hits: 15

The former president told supporters that he believes his constitutional rights have been violated and claimed South Africa was returning to apartheid. He refused to turn himself in to authorities, despite a court order.

