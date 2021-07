Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 20:02 Hits: 15

Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70per cent of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

