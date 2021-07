Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 19:58 Hits: 5

Euro 2020 sponsors have been asked not to use rainbow-colored advertising at two quarterfinal venues, Volkswagen announced on Friday. The decision is the latest to cloud UEFA’s message of inclusivity in football.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/euro-2020-uefa-bans-rainbow-colored-advertizing-in-baku-and-st-petersburg/a-58143155?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf