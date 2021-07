Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 18:24 Hits: 5

Denmark’s fairytale run at Euro 2020 will continue into the semi-finals after they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku on Saturday to move into a last-four meeting with England or Ukraine at Wembley.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210703-denmark-head-to-euro-semi-finals-after-beating-czech-republic-2-1