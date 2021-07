Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 09:59 Hits: 9

The Three Lions are through to their first semi-final at the Euro in 25 years after easily beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome. They’ll face Denmark who edged past the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku to continue their fairytale after a difficult start following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening game.

