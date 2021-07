Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 10:12 Hits: 9

A huge forest blaze in Cyprus has killed four people, destroyed homes and forced evacuations of villages as Greece, Israel and other countries deployed fire-fighting aircraft to the Mediterranean island.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210704-several-dead-homes-evacuated-as-cyprus-experiences-worst-forest-fire-in-decades