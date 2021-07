Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 18:24 Hits: 14

The swearing in of the architects of Chile’s new constitution got off to an inauspicious start on Sunday after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210704-demonstrations-delay-launch-of-chile-s-new-constitutional-assembly