Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 14:52 Hits: 14

BUKIT MERTAJAM (Bernama): Police have detained a man with five fake firearms in a raid at a hardware store in Jalan Permatang Pauh here on Saturday (July 3). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/04/man-caught-with-five-fake-firearms-in-penang