Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement on Sunday carried out a rare missile strike on a southern region that has seen renewed infighting between forces allied to a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, three government sources said. Read full story

