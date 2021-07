Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 20:20 Hits: 6

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Six people including two American missionaries were killed when a private airplane crashed southwest of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, local authorities said Saturday (Jul 3). The aircraft had taken off from the city's airport at 6:57pm (2257 GMT) on Friday and should have arrived ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/six-die-in-private-plane-crash-in-haiti-officials-15150782