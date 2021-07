Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 11:50 Hits: 11

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday (Jul 4) reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. The coronavirus has killed nearly 4 million people worldwide, forcing numerous nations to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-highest-covid-19-cases-since-january-delta-variant-15153754