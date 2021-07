Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 09:53 Hits: 9

From mishandling the pandemic to its overreliance on commodities, leaders are being challenged by parties on the left.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2021/7/4/why-populism-is-challenging-the-political-elites-in-latin-america