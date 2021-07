Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:36 Hits: 8

A new criminal investigation into Brazilian President Jair Bolsanoro's response to alleged corruption linked to a COVID-19 vaccine deal has sparked more protests against him.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-protesters-rally-against-bolsonaro-amid-covid-probe/a-58152409?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf